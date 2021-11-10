Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX opened at $621.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $404.46 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

