Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

