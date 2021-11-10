Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Regal Rexnord also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.270 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
RRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.20. 424,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $167.64.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
