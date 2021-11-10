Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Regal Rexnord also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.270 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.20. 424,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $167.64.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

