REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 297,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

