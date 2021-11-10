Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.35. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.