Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.
MARK stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.35. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
