Remme (REM) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Remme has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $185,213.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.24 or 0.00354510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

