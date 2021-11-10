Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.