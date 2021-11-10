Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,300 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.59% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $305,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

