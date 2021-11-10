Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,943 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,943 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

