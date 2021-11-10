Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 592.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.