Render Token (RNDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.72 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $335.30 million and $22.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

