Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

REPYY stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

