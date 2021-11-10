Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $17,100.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $17,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.