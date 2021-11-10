Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $493,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

