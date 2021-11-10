Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprott Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sprott in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SII. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$35.86 and a twelve month high of C$57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

