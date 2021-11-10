Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NOW Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NOW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. NOW has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in NOW by 68.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 105.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

