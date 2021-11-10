Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

TREX opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

