Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yelp Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

