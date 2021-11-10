Research Analysts Set Expectations for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.