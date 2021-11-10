Research Analysts Set Expectations for inTEST Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

