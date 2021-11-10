Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vistra Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Vistra by 96.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

