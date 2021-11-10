Reviewing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 21.34 $11.21 million $0.08 416.93 Ainos $20,000.00 4,629.30 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 12.63% 19.89% 6.25% Ainos -998.65% -53.71% -38.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avid Bioservices and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.04%. Given Avid Bioservices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Ainos.

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Ainos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

