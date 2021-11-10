Reviewing First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

This table compares First Republic Bank and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.09% 12.47% 0.87% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Republic Bank pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and BOC Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 2 3 4 0 2.22 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $207.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and BOC Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.51 billion 8.58 $1.06 billion $7.25 30.25 BOC Hong Kong $11.84 billion 2.78 $3.59 billion N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats BOC Hong Kong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.