Reviewing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HCI Group and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.91%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,275.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 7.02% -2.84% -0.60% Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $310.44 million 3.26 $27.58 million $3.04 39.38 Markel $9.74 billion 1.83 $816.03 million $173.46 7.52

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats HCI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division. The Real Estate segment comprises of commercial properties the firm owns for investment purposes or for use in its own operations. The Corporate and Others segment represents the activities of the holding companies, the information technology division, and other companies. The company was founded by Paresh Patel, Gregory Politis, and Martin A. Traber on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

