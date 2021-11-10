Reviewing Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenonics and Applied UV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied UV $5.73 million 8.61 -$3.37 million ($0.88) -5.95

Xenonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xenonics and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Xenonics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Applied UV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs. These include compact hand-held systems for foot-borne personnel and stabilized systems for airborne, vehicular and shipboard use. The company was founded in July 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

