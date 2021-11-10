REVV (REVV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.77 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, REVV has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and $2.77 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

