Rick Roetken Sells 133,400 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 1,209,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,874. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.