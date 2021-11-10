RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $352.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

