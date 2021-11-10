RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:RIV opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
