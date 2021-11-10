RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

