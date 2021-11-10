RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RLI worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

