Robert W. Stallings Purchases 16,446 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

