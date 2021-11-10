Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.08. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,187. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

