Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Oppenheimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $34.80.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

