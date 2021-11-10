Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,013. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

