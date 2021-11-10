Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,886 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $351.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

