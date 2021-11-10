Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €330.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €295.50 ($347.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €281.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.49. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

