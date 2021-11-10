Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.