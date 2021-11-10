Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.20 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,935 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.