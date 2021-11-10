Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $123.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $235,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

