Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $123.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.
Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $134.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $235,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
