Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,769,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

NYSE:RY opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

