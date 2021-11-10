Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

