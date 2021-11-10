Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.18 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

