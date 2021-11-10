Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,627 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $199.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

