RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading 0.8% Higher

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. 275,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 188,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAR. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after buying an additional 2,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

