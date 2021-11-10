RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,821.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $167.95 million and approximately $84,821.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $64,679.02 or 0.99347270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001637 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

