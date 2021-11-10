Ruler Protocol Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00076000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.87 or 1.00125984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.88 or 0.07053076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020347 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

