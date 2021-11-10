Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given “Outperform” Rating at ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.48 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$19.35 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders sold 51,758 shares of company stock worth $1,869,842 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

