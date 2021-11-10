Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,881. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.