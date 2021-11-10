Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,881. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

