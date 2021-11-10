Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches Market Cap of $596,375.87

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $596,375.87 and $196,305.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.00839893 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

