Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

